Jonathan Rhys Meyers rules himself out of Bond on ITV's This Morning as viewers comment on actor looking 'healthy and happy'

The 41-year old Irish actor plays a spy in new film Damascus Cover, releasing in Ireland on August 3, but says he has no interest in playing the iconic character of 007.

Rhys Meyers appeared on This Morning to speak about the new film and, quizzed about Bond, he said, "I just don't think that part would suit me at all to play, but I wouldn't mind playing a Bond villain. They are always much more fun."

He added, "Actually sort of wanting to play James Bond himself? No, that would not be interesting to me."

Damascus Cover is, he said, "about the darker, more unglamorous side of what [spies] do" and explained that his character, Ari Ben-Sion works for Mossad intelligence but is suffering mental anguish as he left a loaded gun in his house with which his son shot himself.

"So he's already sort of like mentally not ready, not really fit for the job," said Rhys Meyers, who stars opposite the late John Hurt in his last ever film role.

Speaking about the people who his character in Damascus Cover represents he said "They've given their lives in sacrifce. There are no rewards. Their successes are never known and their failures are international travesties."

He added, "When you see something like Mission Impossible or a James Bond type movie, that's the very glamorous side of it. It makes it fun but there is no fun in what these people do. They do very dangerous jobs. They have very bad relationship with their wives or children because they're never there. When they get killed they disappear, they're disavowed, when they get caught and tortured they're disavowed, when they succeed nobody really knows that anything happened."

The Tudors star also spoke about his portrayal of Henry VIII in the hugely popular series, which was filmed in Ireland. The series was criticised initially for casting the actor, who was much younger and more attractive than the real king.

The actor said he was cast for "very, very particular reasons", as they "had to sell it to youth".

"It was never going to work if we were trying to sell it to a younger audience," he said. "What they were trying to do and what we did, and I suppose in many ways The Tudors broke the mould and introduced things like Vikings and Game of Thrones.

"For the first time on American television you could put people in castles, with horses and swords and make it successful. The only way to do that was to cast young, attractive-ish people."

Viewers of This Morning commented on how "healthy and happy" the actor appeared on the programme. He made the appearance several weeks after an incident on a flight which led to him revealing that he suffers from "an allergy to alcohol".

He told Event magazine with the Mail On Sunday: "I’ve let myself down by relapsing, and it’s my responsibility. Nobody else is to blame. I actually don’t like the taste of alcohol.

"I would be known as somebody who relapses with problem drinking, not alcoholism. I don’t suffer from alcoholism – I suffer from an allergy to alcohol every time I drink it. But once I stop, I never think about it again.

"That doesn’t mean that the problem is any less, it just means I have a different version of it. But when I drink, the consequences are so devastating that it is a problem. But I never need a drink. It’s not something that I crave."

