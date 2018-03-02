Jonathan Rhys Meyers' adorable son Wolf steals the show as he crashes tv interview

Jonathan Rhys Meyers' baby son stole show during an interview today when he crashed the set to say hi to his dad.

Little Wolf (15 months) was backstage with his mother, Meyers' wife Mara Lane, while the Irish actor was appearing on Good Morning Britain to promote his new film, political thriller Damascus Cover.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers' adorable son Wolf on Good Morning Britain

While cameras were quick to cut to the toddler occupying himself backstage before he made his way to the set to inspect what his father was up to. The 40-year-old from Cork beamed as he watched his son, saying: "It's beautiful. It's one of the best things you can do."

He added that fatherhood is "a lot easier than making films." "I've been off work for the last four months, so we haven't spent more than hour apart since then."

Host Kate Garraway added: "He looks like he’s dressed for the Oscars. You've got a serious scene-stealer there haven’t you?" Meyers' latest film marks his most high profile film role in a number of years and he stars opposite the late John Hurt, whom he praised in the interview.

Mara Lane with husband Jonathan Rhys Meyers and baby son Wolf. Picture: Instagram

"I'd been friends with him for 25 years. He was incredibly intelligent, and an incredibly lovely actor, but filming was complicated as he was quite ill at the time," he said. "It was a lot of hard work, especially filming in the heat and travelling. But he was a consummate professional."

Online Editors