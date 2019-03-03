Actor Johnny Ward gave an astounding performance on RTE’s Dancing With The Stars tonight just one day after his father passed away.

Actor Johnny Ward gave an astounding performance on RTE’s Dancing With The Stars tonight just one day after his father passed away.

Johnny Ward fulfills father's wish with powerful Dancing With The Stars performance one day after his death

The former Love/Hate actor took to the stage and gave the dance of the night but also “of your life,” judge Julian Benson said.

Johnny’s father, John Ward, 72, passed away in his sleep at Tallaght Hospital in Dublin on Saturday and the actor said it had been his father’s dying wish that he carry on dancing.

Johnny and dance partner, Emily Barker, danced a stunning Samba to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You,’ with the performer proving he was a true professional, putting his own personal grief to one side to achieve his father's wish.

Johnny Ward and Emily Barker dancing during show nine of Dancing With The Stars kobpix

An emotional Johnny told viewers: “It’s been a very difficult week. I want to say a big thank you to everyone: the doctors and nurses in Tallaght Hospital and all the people in Harolds Cross hospice for trying to keep my father alive and thank you so much to Emily.

“I had a very difficult decision to make. I was in the rehearsal room and I was saying to Emily ‘What’s the point?’

“As much as I enjoy competing in this competition, it comes second and family comes first.

“I love competing in this competition but to go into the hospice and talk to him (his father) and he said ‘Please don’t disappoint me, stay in the competition.’

“It’s a very difficult thing to do but we did it for him and I’m so happy.

“It’s not like competing against anyone, it’s a family. Everyone was sending me messages, not one person in this competition didn’t send me a message of support - that’s why we are like family.”

The couple were praised for their performance and they gained the highest score of the night, 28.

Judge Brian Redmond said: “We wanted to pass our condolences to your family. The bravery you showed.

“As a father myself and a son, this is something I know. Your father would be really proud of you, so congratulations.”

Judge Loraine Barry said Johnny had given “a striking” performance and he had danced to a “very high standard.”

While Julian Benson, who returned to TV after a period of sickness, told Johnny he was “In love with your dancing.”

“I know the strength and courage it took for you to get on the floor tonight, you danced for your life Johnny.

“You gave everything, you should be so proud of yourself, you are a wonderful dancer Johnny and tonight you did a super job.”

The actor’s dance partner Emily told Johnny: “I think I can speak for everyone here, we are proud you’re here and to deliver a performance like you did, is unbelievable, so I’m ridiculously proud.”

John Ward, from Walkinstown, Dublin, had stage four cancer and had been sick for some time.

The actor tweeted on Saturday: “Thank you for all your supportive messages regarding my father at this very difficult time.

“He is now pain free. Thank you dad for being the kindest, most supportive, incredible father anyone could ever ask for.

“They never die who live in the hearts they leave behind xxx.”

Johnny is expected to sail through tonight’s show after such an astounding performance.

Online Editors