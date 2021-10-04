John Barrowman dropped from ITV’s Dancing on Ice after flashing claims

John Barrowman has officially been sacked as a judge on ITV’s Dancing on Ice after flashing claims.

The 54-year-old entertainer has appeared as a judge in the celebrity skating competition since 2019.

This news comes five months after the Scottish-born American actor admitted to “tomfoolery” on the set of Doctor Who, following allegations that he would expose his penis to other cast members.

“We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing On Ice panel,” a spokeswoman for ITV said in a statement, adding that the television personality will still appear on upcoming special episodes of ITV show All Star Musicals.

“[We] are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials,” the statement read.

The Independent has contacted Barrowman’s representative for comment.

In April 2021, a 2015 video from a Doctor Who convention was unearthed, in which actor Noel Clarke alleged that Barrowman would expose himself on the show’s set and take “his d*** out every five minutes.”

Soon after the claims, the TV presenter told The Guardian that he did engage in “tomfoolery” while working on Doctor Who and its spin-off Torchwood and that he has evolved in the years since.

The actor said his “high-spirited behaviour” was “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage.” He added: “With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously.”

In 2008, Barrowman apologised after pulling down his trousers during an interview with BBC Radio 1, saying that he had joined in “the light-hearted and fun banter of the show” but “went too far.”

Video of the Day

In his new statement, he reiterated his stance, saying: “Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.”

Julie Gardner, an executive producer on Doctor Who and Torchwood, also confirmed to The Guardian that she had received a complaint about Barrowman’s on-set behaviour “around 2008.”

However, a few users on social media are not happy with ITV’s statement about Barrowman.

Sunday Times bestselling author Melanie Blake hit out at showbiz by claiming that she has worked on shows where Barrowman did his “light-hearted flashing.”

She wrote: “‘Axed’ but given another show on the same network? Before I get trolled I’ve worked on shows where he did his (according to him) ‘light-hearted flashing’. This statement says a lot about showbiz. ‘ITV said ‘We are pleased to be working with him as host of the All Star Musicals.’”

Another person wrote: “So he’s axed but he isn’t axed? If you can make sense of this then you’re a better person than me.”