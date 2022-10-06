Comedian Joanne McNally, former broadcaster Charlie Bird and Damian Browne – the man who rowed solo across the Atlantic – will star on Friday’s Late Late Show.

McNally, will join Ryan Tubridy to discuss her incredibly successful Prosecco Tour and will divulge some audience secrets to the nation.

Galway native Damian Browne will discuss the details of his epic 112-day solo journey as he became the first man to row from New York to Galway. Damian will reveal how he dealt with being alone in the ocean and describe the dramatic climax of his journey which nearly saw his challenge come undone at the final hurdle.

RTÉ will join Charlie Bird at his home in Wicklow to discuss his latest accolade as he received the Freedom of Wicklow due to his fundraising efforts for Motor Neurone Disease and mental health causes. To date, Climb with Charlie has raised approximately €3.5m.

The Coronas will feature a track from their new album while Flynn, an up-and-coming Irish talent will also perform live.

Professor Luke O’Neill will join Ryan to discuss his love of science and the winter ahead as Covid cases creep up once more.