Jive talkin': Lottie's performance wows judges as ladies put on 'Dancing' shoes

The RTÉ presenter danced a high-energy jive to Nicole Scherzinger's version of 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On'.

Judge Brian Redmond said he felt Lottie's performance was "beyond anything I've ever seen at the start of 'Dancing with the Stars' ".

Lottie gave everything she had, yet somehow missed out on rising to the top of the leaderboard.

She was awarded 20 points while former B*witched singer Sinéad O'Carroll pipped her to the top spot, scoring 21.

Judge Julian Benson said: "There was a whole lot of Lottie going on. You were like a little pocket rocket...You brought out that va-va-voom."

Lottie teamed up with pro dancer Pasquale La Rocca, recently crowned the champion of 'Dancing with the Stars Belgium'.

She said: "I'm used to handling Italian men, I'm married to an Italian man... I'm happy the jive is out of the way. We've bonded really well as a group, so I don't think anyone wants to see anyone leave.

"That energy and waiting to release it is an amazing feeling, I feel lucky to have just done that."

Broadcaster Mary Kennedy was told she performed far from a retirement dance with her smooth foxtrot.

Mary (65) and pro dancer John Nolan impressed viewers with the dance to 'No Frontiers' by Mary Black and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Loraine Barry said: "You may have retired from a programme but here on 'Dancing with the Stars', that was not a retirement dance."

Julian said: "You look magnificent, you have an innate, timeless quality about you, you have beautiful floor movement.

"Together you could be box-office gold. Your dream is coming true, 'cause you're dancing."

However Brian Redmond said: "That was flat from start to finish, it was hunched over (posture). There's sparkle in your eyes but there's a lot more work to do."

Mary got a score of 13 from the judges. Afterwards, she said: "I was very nervous but glad to get out there and finally do that dance.

"I was expecting it from Brian (negative comments)."

Former Xposé host Glenda Gilson was nervous taking to the floor but danced a successful cha-cha-cha to Dua Lipa's 'Don't Start Now'.

But the performance was marred by a failed cartwheel that went awry at the end of the dance.

Despite the error, the presenter still managed to score 17 points from the judges.

She said: "I'm relieved," catching her breath.

Former Miss Universe Ireland Gráinne Gallanagh proved a natural on the dancefloor with an impressive beginner's tango to 'Bang Bang' by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, a performance that scored 18.

Sinéad O'Carroll brought some 1960s magic to the dancefloor with an American Smooth to the song 'Bewitched' from the classic American TV show. Loraine said: "I think there's a star in the making."

