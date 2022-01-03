Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm shop announces surprise temporary closure

Jeremy Clarkson’s farm shop Diddly Squat has temporarily closed for two months, it was announced.

No reason has been given for the closure of the Cotswolds estate leaving fans devastated.

The Grand Tour presenter’s foray into life as a farmer has been hilarious viewing on Clarkson’s Farm.

After the huge success of the series on Amazon Prime, locals and shoppers from further afield flocked to Diddly Squat to get their fix of candles, fresh milk and cheese.

But doors will remain shut throughout January and February.

Ahead of its closing, the official Diddly Squat Instagram account posted: “Thank you to everyone who visited.

“Happy New Year. See you in March. Milk machine remains open 24/7.”

Clarkson grows crops and looks after livestock in the TV series under the watch of young farm manager Kaleb Cooper.

Cooper recently announced that filming for series two has started by uploading an image to social media.

He can be seen standing in front of a tractor with luscious green hills behind him.

“Filming is well underway,” penned 23-year-old Cooper, adding: “Enjoying every minute of it as well.”

Former Top Gear star Clarkson, 61, bought the farm in Chadlington, near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire in 2008.

It was run by a villager, but when the employee retired in 2019 the broadcaster decided to see if he could run it himself.

Clarkson’s Farm won plaudits for its beautiful cinematography coupled with the lovable group of staff who were not afraid to tell Clarkson when he was being useless.

It charted the difficulties faced by farm workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In November, Clarkson apparently told locals he was hoping to curb the number of people who visit the shop daily – it has seen shoppers travel from across the country and queue for hours to purchase agriculture essentials.

The presenter said he wants to convert his lambing shed into a restaurant with people paying around £60 for a meal for two, according to residents.

