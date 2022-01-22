Jennifer Zamparelli to be replaced by Lottie Ryan on Dancing With The Stars after positive Covid test

DANCING With The Stars has again been struck by Covid with Jennifer Zamparelli pulling out of tomorrow night’s show after testing positive with the virus.

Lottie Ryan has stepped in to replace Jennifer and will co-host the show tomorrow with Nicky Byrne.

It is hoped that when Jennifer recovers she will be back co-presenting next Sunday’s show.

“Jen will return to her 2FM radio show late next week, broadcasting from home,” confirmed a RTÉ spokesperson.

Tomorrow’s show will see all 12 celebrity dancers compete for the first time and one of them will be eliminated.

This will be Lottie Ryan’s first major primetime TV presenting role.

The 36-year-old daughter of Gerry Ryan won the fourth series of Dancing With The Stars in 2020, the last time it previously aired before being cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.

Lottie gave birth to son Wolf early last year and regularly fills in for Jennifer Zamparelli on her 2FM radio show.

Covid caused chaos for the opening show of Dancing With The Stars after Love Island’s Matthew MacNabb tested positive for the virus just days before the new season was due to start.

DWTS producers had planned to feature six male dancers in the opening episode, like last year, followed by the six female dancers next week.

But those plans are in tatters after pro-dancer Emily Barker also tested positive, forcing her partner, former- RTÉ newsreader Aengus Mac Grianna, to isolate as a close contact.