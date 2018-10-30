Jennifer Zamparelli announced as new co-host of Dancing with the Stars

Jennifer Zamparelli has been confirmed as the new host for Dancing With the Stars.

The 2FM presenter will replace Amanda Byram, who hung up her dancing shoes in August.

Jennifer will now join fellow 2FM host and Westlife star Nicky Byrne to co-host the hit dancing show when it returns in January.

The news was confirmed by RTÉ this morning.

Jennifer Zamparelli at the RTE New Season Launch 2017

Jennifer said watching her colleague Bernard O'Shea who took to the dancefloor in the last season of the show had given her a taste of what was to come.

"I was lucky enough to witness the live production first hand last year when I sat in the audience supporting [Breakfast Republic co-presenter and Bridget and Eamonn] co-star Bernard O'Shea and I was genuinely so impressed by the overall scale of the show," she said.

She said she "can't wait to get my glam on".

Contestants for the show will be announced in the coming weeks.

