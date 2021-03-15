Jedward and Piers Morgan involved in ‘talentless clowns’ spat on Twitter

Jedward during Rehersals at the Eurovision Song Contest in Baku Azerbaijan , ....KOBPIX...NO FEE

Singing brothers Jedward have become embroiled in a Twitter spat with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Morgan branded Jedward “talentless disrespectful clowns” after they lashed out at the former tabloid newspaper editor over a quote he posted from Winston Churchill.

"Get that Winston Churchill statue and f**k it into Piers Morgan’s back garden it has no place in today’s society," the 29-year-old twins John and Edward Grimes said.

It came as police in the UK were forced to defend a statue of Churchill in Parliament Square, London from protestors.

British journalist and broadcaster Morgan (55) quit his role presenting Good Morning Britain after storming off set during a discussion of the controversial Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in which he claimed that the former Hollywood actress was lying about being suicidal during her stint as a senior member of the royal family.

He repeated his claim on Twitter that his comments, which drew more than 40,000 complaints to the British broadcasting watchdog, were an expression of his right to freedom of speech.

Taking an apparent shot at ‘cancel culture’ and censorship by so-called ‘woke’ critics, he wrote:

"Some people’s idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage."

The line is a quote from Churchill.

“ A - I'd be honoured to have that statue in my garden. B) Churchill saved Britain from the Nazis & contributed more to society every time he breathed than you talentless disrespectful clowns have done in your combined 58 years of gormless tuneless imbecility," he said to the Irish twins.

“If something suspicious happens to us! We aren’t gonna be silenced! Just for Future reference incase (sic) anything happens," Jedward said.

