Jamie Lee Curtis, Amy Huberman, Dara O Briain among Friday's Late Late line-up

Jamie Lee Curtis is jetting in to Dublin on Friday for a special screening of Halloween at the Lighthouse Cinema and she'll be popping in to the Late Late studio afterwards for a chat with Ryan Tubridy.

The Hollywood legend will be talking about the film which features her final show down with serial killer Michael Myers, who she first encountered in the original Halloween four decades ago in 1978.

Jamie Lee Curtis in the new Halloween film which will be released in the UK on October 19 (Universal Pictures/PA)

She'll also talk about what it was like to grow up as the daughter of Hollywood stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh before forging her own path as a star in films like Halloween, True Lies, My Girl and A Fish Called Wanda.

Amy Huberman will be in studio to talk about her new RTE series, Finding Joy, which kicks off next Wedensday while Francis Brennan will reveal what it was like travelling Route 66 and plug his new book, A Gentleman Abroad: Francis Brennan's Travel Tales.

Comedian Dara Ó Briain, who has also just published a new science book for kids, will be revealing the secret science behind everyday life from the minute you wake up to when you go to sleep.

Broadcaster Mary Kennedy also has a new book, Home Thoughts from the Heart. In it she reveals that she experienced burn-out last year and she spoke about the experience in last week's Sunday Independent. She will share her story again on the Late Late and also her approach to living and being comfortable in her own skin.

Music will come courtesy of SOAK and hugely successful West End star Killian Donnelly will sing a classic from Les Miserables.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, October 5th at 9.35pm

