Jamie Dornan to reunite with The Fall creator for BBC's Death and Nightingales

The drama about love, betrayal, deception and revenge will reunite Dornan with The Fall creator Allan Cubbitt, who will adapt the three-part series and also serve as director.

They will be joined by Red Rock star Ann Skelly for the adaptation, which is set in the countryside of Fermanagh in 1885 over a tense 24-hour period, when neighbours observe each other and inform.

Skelly will play Beth Winters, who is celebrating her 25th birthday and has decided to join the charming Liam Ward (Dornan) and escape from her limited life and difficult and complex relationship with her Protestant landowner stepfather Billy (Rhys).