Jack Keating dumped from Love Island villa – with some notable parting words from Ekin-Su

Jack Keating (23), the eldest son of the Dublin singer and former model Yvonne Connolly, has been dumped from the Love Island villa.

The 23-year-old left the reality TV show last night and his stint in ‘Casa Amor’.

Jack was one of three boys and three girls who didn’t find a romantic connection in the villa, which would have allowed them to enter the main villa and continue as contestants on the show.

Jack was well-liked by his fellow contestants, with his famous dad being a talking point on the show.

And Ekin-Su (28) had four notable words to him as he bid farewell last night, quoting a line from Ronan Keating’s songbook; “Life is a rollercoaster”.

Now, there is one Irish contestant left in the villa – Dubliner Dami who made waves with his choice to recouple in last night’s episode.

In his debut as one of six male contestants in the Casa Amor house whose mission is to see if they can sway the current potential love matches of the other contestants in the villa, Jack told fellow contestant Gemma Owen, the duaghter of former Liverpool footballer Michael Owen: "I’m very family oriented. I live with my dad and my sister and his family now. It would be something I would definitely look for in a girl.

"Somebody who wouldn’t be very family-oriented, I would be like…,” he said grimacing.

"I’ve got a big crazy family at home so you best be ready for that,” he said.

He added that having a celebrity father has been a blessing. "It’s cool. It’s sick, I’m blessed you know,” he said.

He made the comments after his famous father said that he was “so proud” of his son for taking part in the popular television series during a Boyzone concert in the UK on Friday night.

“So, I’ve got something that I’ve been wanting to share with you since the start of the tour and it’s very, very exciting because my boy, my eldest boy Jack Keating has been hiding away in Spain for the last couple of weeks, preparing himself for a certain house,” he told the audience.

“My boy Jack is going into Love Island, he’s in Casa Amor and I have been s******g myself, I haven’t been able to share anything with you but now I can.

“Can we talk about it please? Because I don’t know how I feel,” he joked.

“He’s a sweetheart, he has the biggest heart in the world. I'm so proud of him, and off he goes. It’s his adventure. It’s all about him.”