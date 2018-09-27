The Apprentice has been accused by fans of a 'photoshop fail' after a male contestant appeared to have three hands in promotional pictures.

'I’ve spent the entire day laughing at this guy with three hands' - The Apprentice in photoshop fail

Candidate Kayode Damil, 26, can be seen with his arms crossed in the shots ahead of the new BBC series.

However, eagle eyed viewers spotted that his hand looked as though it had been split in two, appearing both underneath and above his folded arm, giving the impression of a third hand.

Many Twitter users took to the social media platform to express their confusion at the BBC’s seeming sleight of hand.

The Apprentice candidates have some mad hands. Keeping an eye on these two. #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/5xJmib22p7 — Liam Arnold (@liam343) September 26, 2018

Ciara Knight wrote: "I’ve spent the entire day laughing at this guy with three hands."

"‘We have a guy with three hands this year! Think the photoshop guy should be fired," added Andrew Batchelor.

The Apprentice is back and this guy has 3 hands to help him 😱 He will be great at multitasking! 😂 Can you see it? 🤔 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eHY6QKHh64 — Capital South Coast (@CapSouthCoast) September 26, 2018

Avid watchers of the show were also quick to notice that the London skyline which can normally be seen behind the contestants, had taken on a distinctly different form this year.

Beyond the show’s cast, Birmingham's Bullring shopping centre could be seen as well as Glasgow’s Clyde Arc and the steeple from Malta's St Paul's Pro-Cathedral, leaving some fans bemused.

Twitter user Sajan Shah wrote: "I couldn’t help but notice Birmingham’s Bullring and quite possibly Manchester’s Hulme Arch in the background."

However a BBC spokesperson later cleared up the confusion, stating that Mr Damil’s arm had fallen prey to an odd lighting illusion and his extra hand was merely a trick of the camera.

The corporation said the non-London additions were also part of the plan to reflect candidates participating in tasks around the UK and overseas.

The new series of The Apprentice starts next Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One.

