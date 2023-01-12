‘I’ve joined the family, it’s surreal’ – YouTuber Katja Mia joins Ireland AM as presenter as Virgin Media launches new season

Liz O'Kane and Michael Fry, presenters of new show How To Buy a Home, at the Virgin Media Television Spring 2023 launch. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Ireland AM has announced a new addition to their team with YouTuber and content creater Katja Mia joining as a presenter.

"It’s official, I've joined the family. It feels surreal,” she said.

"It has been amazing and it's a total ‘pinch me’ moment to be able to call it my job and of course to be amongst some of the first black and Irish presenters is really special. I’m just grateful.”

Virgin Media Television (VMTV) announced details of its spring TV schedule with new Irish factual and entertainment shows, more premium live sport, new box-set drops on the Virgin Media Player and new international entertainment and drama.

The sizzling reality series Love Island returns with two seasons for 2023 with the first one kicking off next Monday. New host Maya Jama shows viewers around the new luxurious villa in South Africa, while it has been announced that this year’s contestants are prohibited from having active social media accounts while in the villa.

Speaking to reporters at the schedule launch, Paige Thorne, who was a Love Island contestant last year, said: “There are definitely pros and cons to the social media being paused.

"I think the pros with them going on the show, is that they’re going to have to be more focused on finding love rather than career.

"It does help if the families are running their accounts. My family and friends, for example, were running my accounts and they were getting death threats and loads of abuse and loads of hate.

"From the mental health side of it, it is quite a good idea that they’re putting it on pause.”

Meanwhile, in Ireland, the hunt is on for singletons looking for love for a brand-new dating format Grá ar an Trá.

Shooting this summer, makers claim the show will portray the Gaeltacht like you’ve never seen it before.

Grá ar an Trá will see singletons couple up as they get to grips with the language. Through fun tasks, cheeky challenges and romantic rendezvous, they will compete to find love and be crowned the couple with the most focal.

Also new for spring is How to Buy a Home which is presented by Liz O’Kane and Michael Fry. Airing in March, the series shows the unfiltered realities Irish people face in the search for a home.

Giving further attention to the housing crisis in Ireland, Stories From the Street is a three-part documentary that follows the lives of homeless people in the capital, capturing an unflinchingly honest and sometimes difficult account of life and death, on the street.

For sports fans, the Six Nations will return in February along with the Uefa Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, with live matches every Wednesday and Thursday night.

There will also be coverage of the Cheltenham and Aintree horse-racing festivals.

Series two of Eating With The Enemy starts next Monday and features George Hook and TikTok star Miriam Mullins. This six-part social experiment series explores what happens when two strangers with diametrically opposed views sit down together for a conversation over dinner.

Meanwhile the new four-part docuseries The Clinic For Well People shows what happens when people with no underlying symptoms are invited to undergo a full medical check by a team of medical professionals.

Airing in May, Inside the Hospice will show the reality of death and grief as experienced by terminally ill patients on their journey from diagnosis to their final days at Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services.

Renowned chef Dylan McGrath takes the spotlight this March in his new show Dylan McGrath’s Secret Service.

On the drama front, Aidan Turner stars in the highly anticipated series The Suspect about Dr Joe O'Loughlin, a clinical psychologist who is asked by police to assist in an investigation that could be a suicide, but also could be a murder.

The Walk-In, starring Stephen Graham, tells the story of British MP Jo Cox who was murdered by a right-wing fanatic, while Litvinenko is a new drama starring David Tennant and is based on the poisoning of Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko.

Four Lives sheds light on the murder of four young gay men in London, focusing on their loved ones’ tireless efforts to uncover the truth of what happened. It is based on the true story of serial killer Stephen Port and the investigation which finally brought him to justice.

Irish actor Niamh Algar will take the leading role in Malpractice, a five-part medical thriller series that sees her play Dr Lucinda Edwards, a doctor facing an inquiry into the death of one of her patients.

Also coming later this year is chilling Irish drama series The Vanishing Triangle starring India Mullen and Allen Leech. This six-part series is inspired by true events that shocked Ireland in the 1990s when a number of women in the east of the country vanished without a trace.

There will also be a new comedy drama series, Faithless, which is co-written by and stars Baz Ashmawy.

Without Sin stars Vicky McClure and portrays the relationship that develops between a grieving mother and the man she believes murdered her daughter.

A new series of Vera starts on January 20. Now in its eleventh series, Brenda Blethyn stars as the Northumbrian detective. Murder investigation series The Bay is back for a fourth season featuring a brand-new lead character, DS Jenn Townsend.

The Masked Singer and Dancing on Ice both return, with celebrity contestants in the latter show – including last year’s Love Island winner, Ekin-Su – taking to the ice from this Sunday.

Ant and Dec return for another series of Saturday Night Takeaway, while Stephen Fry explores how nearly all life on Earth is affected by our annual journey around the sun in A Year of Planet Earth.

I’m a Celebrity All Stars will see Carol Vorderman, Dean Gaffney, Gillian McKeith, Shaun Ryder and Myleene Klass among the 15 former campmates set to return to the jungle, while Britain’s Got Talent will return with a new judging panel.



