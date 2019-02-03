TV stylist Darren Kennedy relived painful memories from his childhood during Dancing with the Stars this week but failed to evoke an emotional reaction from the TV audience, as he was voted off despite giving his all.

'I've had an amazing journey' - stylist Darren Kennedy becomes third celebrity to leave DWTS

The RTE presenter and stylist danced a salsa with partner Karen Byrne to 'Maria' by Ricky Martin.

Reliving tough memories from 1996, when Darren was just 15, he told how Ricky Martin’s music helped him during a time when he was “struggling.”

“In 1996, I was 15 and struggling. I didn’t fit in and felt isolated,” Darren said.

Peter Stringer and Ksenia Zsikhotska dancing during the Fifth live show of Dancing With The Stars. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

In tears, the presenter added 1996 was the "year Ricky Martin burst onto the scene and opened my world.”

The broadcaster dedicated his dance to “Anyone struggling. Tomorrow is a new day, be proud of who you are.”

The couple scored 18 and though he was wearing sequin trousers, Darren didn’t sparkle enough to reach the top of the leader board and then failed to pull the necessary support from the Irish public.

As he was voted off the RTE show, Darren said: “I’ve had an amazing journey, I’ve done something I never thought I’d do but tomorrow it’s back to Kennedy and Co, selling grooming products.

“It’s been so much fun, it’s a great group of people - it’s a competition, it was never perfect but I think to learn a skill, it was a full time job and it was amazing.”

Darren told the media afterwards: “I feel really grateful for the experience, I wanted to rinse every bit of fun out of, it hence my trousers. Has it ended prematurely, I think it has but that’s the nature of the beast,"

Cliona Hagan and Robert Rowinski during the Fifth live show of Dancing With The Stars. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

“I met this amazing person, we bonded very quickly and had so much fun," he said of his dance partner Karen Byrne, who was also gutted they'd exited the show, as she won the crown last year with Jake Carter.

Demi Isaac Oviawe and pro dance partner Kai Widdrington gave the most emotional performance of the show yet failed to hit the top of the leader board despite the 18-year-old actress dancing in memory to her father.

“2016 is the year my dad passed away, he died from complications of a brain tumour he had,” the Young Offenders star said.

“He was our rock, there are no words to describe how great my dad was.”

Despite the heartfelt performance and Demi breaking down as she completed the rumba, the pair only scored 16 points.

Judge Lorraine Barry said: “Your father lives on in you, you’ve created another memory that will be on film forever.

Clelia Murphy and Vitali Kozmin during the Fifth live show of Dancing With The Stars. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Judge Brian Redmond told the schoolgirl she was “brave,” for telling the nation about her dad.

RTE presenter Mairéad Ronan also provided a highly emotive performance dedicating her dance, a contemporary ballroom, to Take That’s Rule The World, to her young son, Dara.

Mairéad and pro dance partner, John Nolan, danced to the song in memory of Dara’s birth in 2007 and the mother told how it was her “most memorable year, the year I became a mum.”

She added: “When I became a mum I realised how much I missed my mam who passed away six years earlier.

“I feel like I didn’t mourn her death ‘til Dara came along. Rule the World is a very emotional dance for us.”

As she told the TV audience how her son had “saved my soul,” Mairéad scored the top score of 25.

Denis Bastick with Valeria Milova dancing during the Fifth live show of Dancing With The Stars. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Fair City actress Clelia Murphy and pro dance partner, Vitali Kozmin, danced the viennese waltz, to a song which reminded her of the TV soap, The Fair City Walz.

The song was a reminder of 1998, “A year of complete joy for me when my daughter was born,” Clelia said.

“I was 22 and just joined Fair City. I wasn’t sure when work was coming in. Being a single parent and an actor, Fair City was the anchor that allowed me to carry on.”

Clelia said her daughter Clarabell is her “support network.”

“She’s the reason I get up in morning, she’s the reason I breathe.”

The actress scored an impressive 21 points for her dance.

Comedian Fred Cooke and dance partner Giulia Dotta, bagged 17 points for their tango to Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It.’

Fred chose the song as a reminder of a special 1998 memory, when he was just eight-years-old and went to a Michael Jackson concert.

Judge Julian Benson told Fred: “You’re the king of pop tonight, what a thiller of a performance.”

Demi Isaac Oviawe with Kai Widdrington during the Fifth live show of Dancing With The Stars. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Rugby legend Peter Stringer relived his wedding dance to the emotional ‘A Thousand Years’ by Christina Perri with dance partner, Ksenia Zsikhotska. The pair scored 19 points.

Peter, who married Debbie in 2015, performed the viennese waltz infront of his wife in the RTE audience.

“Debbie is an incredible person, beautiful intelligent, I’ll be paying tribute to Debbie and hopefully get across the feeling I had (on his wedding day.)”

Julian told Peter: “It was lovely to see a softer, more sophisticated side of you.” He referred the athlete as being a “leading man.”

But judge Brian Redmond told Peter he felt his performance was similar “watching the match last night, it didn’t quite deliver.”

Darren Kennedy and Karen Byrne dancing during the Fifth live show of Dancing With The Stars. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Online Editors