'I've gone full goof this time' - Ryan Tubridy gives sneak preview of tonight's 'Frozen' Late Late Toy Show

Studio 4 has been magically transformed into Elsa's Ice Palace from hit Disney film 'Frozen' for the most joyful night on the Irish TV calendar.

More than 200 children from around the country will perform during the live show, with some playing the key characters from the hit franchise. 'Frozen II' recently had the biggest global box office opening of all time for an animated film.

Olaf, the bumbling snowman in possession of a solitary tooth, will be played by host Ryan Tubridy, who is taking his usual "method" approach.

"I've gone full goof this time," he said at a sneak preview of the set. "I had to go to the dentist to get a special bracket put into my mouth so I could have a proper Olaf tooth.

"I mean, I'm really doing this. I sat in a dentist chair for the 'Toy Show'. Think about that, the pain I suffered to bring joy!" he joked.

Asked whether he would lose his head on the night as Olaf frequently does in the movies, he said, "Are we still talking about 'Frozen'?"

"No, I don't lose my head. I lose my head metaphorically because I'll be sort of a bit insane for the 'Toy Show'."

Grin and bear it: Ryan Tubridy and a giant furry friend in rehearsals. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Tubridy described the opening number as "terrifying", revealing that his initial dress rehearsal was a "sweatfest".

It may appear there are no lengths to which the presenter will not go for the 'Toy Show', but he revealed he has objected to certain elements in the past.

He recalled one proposed costume: "They asked me to wear this outfit and I said, 'No, that looks like a Liberace tribute act that could be in a certain club in town'."

He draws the line at Olaf.

"I'm beginning to think, in a Nixonian-type paranoia, that there's a bunch of colleagues who pretend to be my friend, they sit around the table and say how awful can they make me look, sound and appear to the Irish public," he laughed.

Tonight is Tubridy's 11th 'Toy Show' and it comes amid tensions at the State broadcaster.

The presenter would not be drawn on any alleged tensions.

However, the 'Toy Show' offers, he says, an opportunity for escapism for everyone.

This year's comes just three weeks after the death of the legendary Gay Byrne.

Hundreds of toys will feature and all will be donated to charity following the broadcast.

Irish Independent