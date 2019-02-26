TWINK was at the Dancing With The Stars studio to see ex-husband David Agnew play the oboe, and revealed the instrument was the reason she fell in love with him.

'I've always been his number one fan' - Twink rushes to see ex-husband David play oboe on DWTS

The veteran entertainer was spotted telling security at the Ardmore Film Factory in Bray, Co Wicklow, where the show is filmed, that she was in a hurry to see her ex, who was playing in the RTE Concert Orchestra.

After the show, which saw Munster rugby star Peter Stringer get the boot, Twink - real name Adele King - told of her continuing affection for Agnew.

"If there's something on at the concert hall he knows I'll like, he'll ring and I'll pop in," she said.

David Agnew spent Christmas with ex Twink and his girls Twink and David

"I've always been his number one fan. I think he's the most beautiful oboe player in the world.

"I've always been a fan of the oboe, which is part of the reason I fell in love with him, because he was such a magnificent player.

"He's a good buddy now, so of course I want to come to see him.

"We have the craic and enjoy each other's company."

Twink discussed a new RTE fly-on-the-wall TV show being filmed at her home, and said the trip to DWTS was an escape from the cameras.

"God only knows why, but we're not killing each other," she added.

The panto queen revealed she had also turned down the chance to be a judge on the show years earlier when it was a pilot.

She said current judge Loraine Barry was far better placed as someone who had been dancing recently, rather than herself, who had danced as a child.

Twink also told how her daughter Naomi was working on RTE's Operation Transformation.

She said she hoped her own new TV show would be released in the autumn, a time "when viewers can sit back and relax with a curry and glass of wine".

Twink revealed she had come up with the idea for the show after looking at old VCR footage.

"It's fair to say I'm 57 years on television, so I'm a long time looking down the barrel of a lens, so there's a lot of material to show," she said.

Twink was in good spirits and was spotted chatting with audience members during a break.

