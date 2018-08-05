Irish singer Una Healy is set to appear in ITV’s family show Big Star's Little Stars just weeks after splitting from husband Ben Foden.

ITV to air episode of Big Star's Little Star featuring Una Healy despite split from husband Ben Foden

The ex-Saturdays singer will appear on the show, which asks children a series of questions about their famous parents in a bid to win as much money as possible for their chosen charities.

The series, hosted by Stephen Mulhern, was pre-recorded and is scheduled to air on Saturday nights throughout August.

ITV confirmed to Independent.ie that the episode featuring Una would air as planned.

“[ITV] can confirm we have recorded an episode of Big Star’s Little Star with Una and it is due to be screened on ITV later in the series,” a spokesperson said.

The first episode in the five-part series aired on Saturday July 28 and featured Stacey Solomon and her nine-year-old son Zachary, actor John Thompson and his daughter Sophia (7) and presenter Jenny Powerll and her daughter Pollyanna (8).

Una and Ben married six years ago and they have two, children Aoife Belle (6) and Tadhg (3) together.

They announced their split last week amid cheating rumours surrounding the English rugby player.

A spokesperson confirmed the Thurles native had returned to Tipperary with her two children at the time.

A member of the five piece band The Saturdays before a hiatus in 2015, Una (36) went on to become a judge on RTÉ’s The Voice and last year released her debut solo album The Waiting Game.

Online Editors