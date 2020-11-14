ITV call time on Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' reign on This Morning

Daytime TV stars Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have reportedly been axed from their weekly slot on This Morning after 14 years on the show.

The Belfast TV legend and his wife have presented the Friday show since 2006 and are said to be “furious and upset” at being moved aside.

The long-serving duo will be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary in a shake-up of presenters, according to reports.

Eamonn and Ruth (both 60) will instead host the main programme for six weeks in the summer holidays when regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby take a break.

Mum-of-one Allison Hammond (45) has been part of the This Morning team for years is a firm favourite with fans.

The Big Brother star and former X Factor host O’Leary (47) have previously acted as stand-in presenters and bosses are said to have been very impressed by their chemistry.

An ITV insider said on Saturday the pair “have real warmth,” adding “It’s time for a change and they are perfect.

“Eamonn is pretty furious and everyone feels for him and Ruth, they are well liked on the team, but sometimes tough decisions have to be made.”

A source added: “We want to keep the couple on as regular holiday cover.”

While she will be no longer be presenting This Morning, Ruth will remain a regular panellist on Loose Women.

The award-winning ITV show has drawn criticism for not having enough diversity among the presenters.

Earlier this year chief executive Carolyn McCall announced a Diversity Acceleration Plan after the channel was criticised for having an entire day of programming with only one non-white face.

