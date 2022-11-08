‘It’s very moving’ – The Crown’s Dominic West on playing opposite his son in controversial fifth season

A fresh cast are stepping into their royal roles as The Crown returns to our screens this week, none fresher than Senan West, who plays a young Prince William to his real father Dominic West’s Charles.

For 14-year-old Senan, this will be his first role, something his father describes as “very moving”. Speaking at Netflix’s press conference for the fifth season, Dominic West said filming the show was the first time he had ever seen his son act.

“He’s never acted before because Covid put a stop to all of his school plays,” he said, adding that it made watching Senan’s first performance unfold on-screen all the more significant.

Normally, filming with children is no easy feat, as Dominic pointed out, because “it’s difficult to have physical intimacy, obviously, when you are with child actors”. As the prince to his soon-to-be king was his own son, he said that made the process much easier.

On the flipside, he said it added a difficult layer to the emotional aspect. “You know, I’m talking about your mum but not your real mum…that's a bit weird”

Elizabeth Debicki, Will Powell, Senan West, Dominic West in The Crown. Photo: Keith Bernstein/Netflix

An important part of the story for this season is the tumultuous and public divorce between Charles and Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki), which snares both children in its web. For Debicki, having a good relationship with her on-screen family “is such an important part of the story”.

“I loved my kids on the show,” Debicki said, admitting that she had texted Robert Sterne, the show’s casting director, to thank him for casting princes William and Harry so well.

Casting is not the only aspect that was given due diligence, as the team go to great lengths to let viewers see behind the facade of the royal family as a machine to the people beneath. In Debicki’s case, the costuming department in particular had a big job ahead of them.

“It’s a fundamentally psychological conversation you have about accessing who this person is behind closed doors in that silhouette,” she said. One can hardly think of Diana in the 1990s without thinking of the “revenge dress” she wore on the evening of Charles’s televised admission of adultery.

Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in season five of The Crown. Photo: Keith Bernstein/Netflix

Given how consuming playing these characters can be, moving on when the director yells cut is easier said than done. “There is no walking away,” Debicki said.

“I think of it as being under the waves, and we’re still swimming. I could answer this again in six months... I don’t think I’ll say it was easy.”

Written by Peter Morgan, The Crown‘s fifth series stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Jonny Lee Miller takes on the role of John Major.

Also featured is Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Marcia Warren as the Queen Mother, James Murray as Prince Andrew and Sam Woolf as Prince Edward.

All ten episodes of The Crown season five arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9. You can stream seasons one to four now.