‘It’s the least we could do’ – The Simpsons pays tribute to Derry Girls

Executive producer Matt Selman confirmed the name was a nod to Derry Girls. Picture: @LisaMMcGee on Twitter

The Simpsons paid tribute to hit comedy series Derry Girls in Sunday night’s episode by naming an ice-cream parlour ‘Dairy Girls Ice Cream’.

Derry Girl’s creator Lisa McGee shared an image of the ice-cream parlour which featured in the episode on Twitter on Sunday.

She captioned the picture: “Simpsons did it.”

One Twitter user reached out to the executive producer Matt Selman, producer Christine Nangle and writer Rob LaZebnik to ask the burning question: “Is Dairy Girls Ice Cream supposed to be a reference to Dairy Queen, or Derry Girls, or both?”

To which Selman confirmed that it was a nod to the Northern Ireland drama.

Derry Girls — Matt Selman (@mattselman) March 20, 2022

McGee shared her shock to the revelation online, she said: “I. Am. Dead”.

In response to McGee’s delight, Mr Selman said it was the “least we could do”.

A number of well-known Irish faces congratulated Ms McGee, including comedian Dara Ó Briain, who commented: “You legend”.

Author Seamas O'Reilly offered his support with a number of explanation marks below the post.

Roscommon actor Chris O’Dowd commented below Ms McGee’s post with a heart-eyed emoji.

Channel 4 delighted fans and offered a first look at the third and final series of the hit series on St Patrick’s Day.

The coming-of-age programme about a group of teenagers growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s is set to return soon, the broadcaster has announced.

The trailer, which debuted today on March 17, stars Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn who return for the final instalment.

While series one saw the group traverse their teenage years against the backdrop of The Troubles, series two saw them navigate their parents, parties, love interests and school amid a precarious peace process.

Now series three sees the group getting closer to adulthood. In the clip, Bridgerton star Coughlan, who plays Clare, tells the gang: “If you fail your GCSEs the school won’t take you back.”