You know summer has arrived when the Late Late Show wraps and the last episode of the season tonight offers a little more light entertainment than usual as the country spends the day voting on the referendum.

It's the last Late Late Show of the season tonight - here's who's on

The Après Match team - Barry Murphy, Risteárd Cooper and Gary Cooke - will be in studio to celebrate 20 years together as well as comic Jason Byrne.

Dublin Oldschool star Emmet Kirwan, meanwhile, will join Ryan Tubridy to talk about Heartbreak going viral last year and his part in RIOT. He'll also reveal what it was like to shoot Ireland's version of Trainspotting in the capital. Author Lorna Byrne, whose books on angels are popular across the world, will chat about her new book Prayers from the Heart while eight-year-old artist Roisin Tansey will return with a special project.

Also on tonight's show Prime Time's David McCullagh will reveal the result of the overall Yes/No Exit Poll question as soon as it becomes available. The result of the poll of 3,000 voters, carried out for RTÉ and a number of Irish Universities by independent research company Behaviour & Attitudes, will not be revealed until after polling stations have closed. And as the country reels from the murders of Ana Kriegel and Jastine Valdez, Ruth Maxwell will tell her own story. She was the victim of a random attack in Clondalkin in 2016 in which she was able to fight off her attacker, but not before suffering a serious injury to her hand.

DNA from her attacker was later linked to two earlier sexual assaults on women in the same area and he was recently sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for false imprisonment, sexual assault and assault. Ruth will talk about the ongoing impact of the attack on her and why she waived her anonymity to help other victims. Music will come courtesy of The High Kings and En Emotional Fish.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, May 25th at 9.35pm

