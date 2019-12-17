Irish singer Seorsia Leagh Jack has told of her delight after winning X Factor The Band and landing a big-money recording contract.

'It's the hardest thing I've ever done' - Irish teenager Seorsia Leagh on X Factor win

The Co Laois teenager is one of six members of Real Like You, which won the first series of the X Factor spin-off show.

Simon Cowell formed the winning girl group comprising Seorsia, Kellimarie Wilis, Jess Folley, Luena Martinez, Halle Williams and Virginia Hampson in recent weeks.

As part of their win, Seorsia (18) and the band have secured a recording contract with Cowell's record label, Syco.

They are now on track to become the next hot girl band, following in the footsteps of Little Mix, who were also formed on the X Factor.

Writing on social media, Seorsia said winning the show was the hardest thing she has ever done after an illness put her chances with the band in jeopardy.

"Being a part of The X Factor has honestly been such an amazing experience with such amazing people," she said.

"I think this is about the hardest thing I've ever done, from losing my voice and getting ill right before my auditions to getting into the band and winning The X Factor."

Seorsia said her life has been changed, and thanked her followers for the support.

"My life is better and I couldn't have asked to go through this process with better people behind me," she said.

"So thank you to everyone who had a hand in helping me get better when I was down and pushing me to keep going. I wouldn't be here without you and the most high."

Real Like You won the public vote after their performances of original song Be Like Them, Sorry by Demi Lovato, One Less Problem by Ariana Grande and Independent Woman by Destiny's Child.

During their short stint together, the girls greatly impressed the judging panel of music mogul Cowell, American singer Nicole Scherzinger and former X Factor winner Leona Lewis.

Complimenting Seorsia during the live final, Lewis said she had a "sweet" voice.

After their win was announced, the girls performed Be Like Them, an original song written by band member Kellimarie.

They were then joined on stage by excited friends and family.

The girls, who are aged from 16 to 20, first auditioned as solo singers and were formed into a band by Scherzinger, Cowell and Lewis.

Initially, it was made up of only five members, but after it was formed, Scherzinger fought to bring back 17-year-old Virginia Hampson, who accepted the invitation.

During Sunday's final, the girls went up against boy band Unwritten Rule who were also formed on the show.

Seorsia was born and raised in Portlaoise and is one of four children brought up by parents who had fled to Ireland from Zimbabwe.

"Everyone in Portlaoise has been really supportive in mentioning me and I'm really happy about that," she said ahead of the final.

Her parents gave her the name Seorsia as a twist on the Irish version.

"They decided to spell it differently, but it's based on the Irish word for freedom," she said.

