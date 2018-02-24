'It's reality TV, before reality TV existed' - RTE's Winning Streak celebrates 1,000 episodes

Winning Streak will today celebrate its 1,000th episode after handing out €168m to contestants over the past three decades.

It is one of Europe's longest-running game shows and has featured 5,925 players since the first episode on September 21, 1990.

Nearly €3m has been won in this current season alone. Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy have been presenting together since 2013 and have organised a very special show for tonight.

"It's such an impressive feat," Marty said about making it to 1,000 episodes. "But it's a true testament to how the format of Winning Streak works.

"It's reality TV, before reality TV existed, and to get to know each of the five players every week while guiding them through the games and watching them win thousands of euro really is fascinating. "It has been an honour to have played a part in the success of the show, which has been a Saturday staple in households across Ireland for almost three decades."

Sinead said her favourite part of the job was getting to know each contestant, first by having a conversation or two over the phone and then meeting them in person," she said. "Even though the show is only on for an hour, in that hour I think the viewers also get to know five players and that's what makes the show so successful."

Dublin has been the luckiest Winning Streak county, with 1,044 players winning a total of €29,139,734.

The capital is followed by Co Cork, which has had 573 players winning a combined €17,619,767.

A total of 346 Galway Winning Streak players have taken €9,336,018 back west with them.

Online Editors