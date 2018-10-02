Northern Irish actor Adrian Dunbar has revealed that new series Blood proved to be one of the biggest challenges of his career.

'It's one of the hardest jobs I've had to do' - Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar on new Virgin Media series Blood

Dunbar, who is best known for the role of Superintendent Hastings in BBC One's Line of Duty, is the star of Virgin Media One's new six-part crime thriller.

It follows the Hogan family, an Irish household with strains and resentments bubbling just beneath the surface.

After the sudden death of her mother, estranged youngest daughter Cat (Carolina Main) returns to her rural family home and suspects her father Jim (Dunbar) may have been involved in her mother's death.

“When she looks at the circumstances around her mother’s death she gets a bit suspicious because when she was younger she witnessed an event where her father was quite violent towards someone and she never got over it,” Adrian tells Independent.ie.

“She told everyone about it and they were saying, ‘No, no, it didn’t happen’ and that’s kind of stuck with her. Why are they telling me that didn’t happen?”

With several other 'anomalies' arising during her visit home, Cat’s suspicions are further raised. The drama is shot from Cat’s point of view, which makes for a compelling whodunit.

“As an audience you’re going with her and you’re thinking, ‘You know what? This girl is right.’ And then a piece of information comes out and you think, ‘no, no, no, that’s not what’s happening at all’!” says the BAFTA-nominated actor.

The drama unfolds over several days, and Adrian hopes that people will watch it in real time and that it will keep the audience guessing as to Jim’s motivations and generate some old-school water cooler discussions the next day.

The script was written by Sophie Penzal (Red Rock, The Last Kingdom, Riviera), and Adrian says the strength of that script is what “sold it to everyone”.

“You’d get to the end of the episode and you’d think, get me the next episode quick till I find out what happens,” he says. “Once you get a script and you start turning the page and you can’t turn it quick enough you know you’re on to something good.”

However, playing the character whose motivations are ambiguous from the first to final episode is a tough task.

“It’s a really difficult ask to keep your through line going so that on the one hand you’re staying true to the truth of what’s actually happening but also you’re allowing the audience to be unsure of your intentions. So it’s really a bit of a tightrope walk,” says Adrian.

“You’re also hoping when they get into the edit they’ll edit it in such a way as to make you by turns look truthful, or untruthful, and when you get to the end of the piece – and it’s all driven to an amazing conclusion – that the audience can go, ‘Oh god! Yes!’.”

He adds, “It’s one of the hardest jobs I’ve had to do. I really feel like it’s one of the hardest jobs I’ve had to do to keep that balance going, because you’re seeing it from the daughter’s perspective – if it was being seen from my perspective you’d get a completely different view of what’s happening and you’d draw different conclusions.”

Blood boasts two female directors - Hannah Quinn and Lisa Mulcahy, with whom Adrian previously worked with on his film Me and My Song. Many of the crew have also worked with Dunbar on Line of Duty, which films in Belfast.

Also, the DOP on Blood is Kate McCullough who has previously worked on The Farthest and It's Not Yet Dark, and who "has given it a really particular look", according to Adrian.

Blood has already been sold in the UK and US and episode one airs on Virgin Media One on October 8 at 9pm.

