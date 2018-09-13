Ryan Thomas won't commit to meeting Roxanne Pallett in person after she falsely accused him of punching her on 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

'It's not my first priority' - Ryan Thomas won't meet with Roxanna Pallett following CBB 'punchgate'

The former 'Coronation Street' star triumphed on the Channel 5 show after the ex-'Emmerdale' actress departed the programme following her accusation - which she admitted she had "got wrong" when she left the show - but he doesn't want to "dwell on" the incident, and admits meeting her is "not my first priority".

When asked on Channel 5 show 'Jeremy Vine' if he would like to have a cup of tea with Roxanne and draw a line under what happened, he replied: "You know, it's something now looking forward, it's not something I want to dwell on. I don't really want to think about it in the negative. It's so important to think positive now and try to take the best from this experience, not the bad."

When asked if he wants to see her again, Ryan replied: "It's nothing to say I don't want to see her again. I think she's got a lot to deal with at the moment and so have I. My priority is family, no offence to Roxanne. It's not my first priority."

Roxanne Pallett has stepped down from her radio show (Ian West/PA)

Ryan - who has nine-year-old daughter Scarlett with ex Tina O'Brien - got emotional as he was shown footage of himself breaking down after Roxanne accused him of punching her, and admitted he felt "very isolated" following her accusation.

He added: "It caught us all by surprise, especially myself. That house, when something like that happens, you become very isolated. For me, personally. But as it unravelled it was just nice to have my fellow housemates support me. That's how it felt.

"I've not seen anything back - it's just strange.

"You don't have any idea what's going on when you're in there. That's just a tiny bit of my journey.

"You just want your friends and your loved ones with you when something like that happens.

"People don't realise what 'Big Brother' is. It's tedious, there's no element of time, the boredom, everything is heightened in there. Situations are heightened. Evictions and nominations become a horrible thing because you end up having to bitch behind people's backs."

Ryan admitted he "appreciates" Roxanne's apology, and believes she is "suffering enough".

He said: "I think that Roxanne has been through a lot. 'Big Brother' makes headlines and sometimes for the wrong reasons, and I appreciate Roxanne's apology.

"I think it's time we move on and look forward and not dwell on the past. Because I think she's suffering enough, and I don't want to be a part of that."

The former 'Neighbours' star isn't sure what the next step in his career is, but admitted he has "a lot" of offers on the table.

He added: "I've no idea [what's next]. I just want to get home first. I've not really had time to digest any of it. I haven't seen the show. There's a lot on the table.

"I cannot wait to get home, I'm going to pick Scarlett up from school."

