It's not a startlingly original format – so what is Reeling in the Years' secret to success?

THE announcement that a new series of Reeling in the Years, the sixth since 1999, is coming to our screens next month was made with the kind of breathless excitement usually reserved for the imminent return of a major drama series or the release of a much-anticipated blockbuster movie.

"The wait is nearly over," said the email that dropped into journalists' inboxes on Thursday.

"RTÉ is delighted to announce that the new series of Reeling in the Years will air from Sunday 11 April at 8.30pm on RTÉ 1 and RTÉ Player."

The series, it continued, will span the years 2010 to 2019 and take in everything "from Katie Taylor to Kodaline, from Mrs Brown's Boys to the marriage referendum, from fake news to fidget spinners".

To an outsider, this level of fuss – which was met with an outpouring of what can only be called delight on social media – would surely come across as more than a little mystifying.

After all, we're talking about a half-hour nostalgia show consisting of clips of old news bulletins, TV adverts, chat show interviews, pop videos and sports events, sound-tracked by the hit songs of the day and accompanied by narrative subtitles.

It's a great format, certainly, but it's not exactly a startlingly original one. Lots of countries have similar shows. The BBC made a series called The Rock 'n' Roll Years (1985-94), which did exactly the same thing, only from a British perspective, obviously.

The Reeling in the Years producers have never been shy about admitting that this is where the inspiration for the series came from.

The difference between the two series, though, is that while The Rock 'n' Roll Years has rarely if ever been repeated and is largely forgotten these days, Reeling in the Years has become a beloved favourite. In an RTÉ Guide poll of the 100 greatest Irish TV shows, it topped the list.

It's not an exaggeration to say it's part of the fabric, not just of Irish television, but of Irish life.

The series been repeated umpteen times, particularly during the summer and on bank holidays, and it always performs strongly in the ratings. A good number of us will have seen every episode more times than even Harry Moore cares to remember – and if you don't understand that reference, ask your grandparents. And yet, when it comes on, we usually end up watching it again.

Our aforementioned outsider, however, would still struggle to understand the continuing appeal of the series. Why do we find it so fascinating still? It goes without saying that most of us can't resist a bit of nostalgia. But it goes much deeper than that.

The fact that Reeling in the Years is repeated so frequently every year means it's continually acquiring new audiences: people who were either small children when it began or weren't even born. To them, getting a glimpse of the world their parents and grandparents grew up in can often be hilarious – and just as often, horrifying. And that's just the hairstyles.

For a long, long time, Ireland was considered a conservative backwater which always seemed to be a decade behind out nearest neighbour, Britain, in terms of cultural and social evolution. But when things eventually changed, boy did they change fast and ferociously.

The upheavels were massive. Reeling in the Years captures all of them, vividly and often poignantly. Without being po-faced about it (first and foremost, it's a fabulously entertaining series), it's an unbeatable record of how the country evolved since the 1960s, as valuable as any of the history-book teaching our children get in schools.

In fact, I'd argue it's even more valuable in an era that's dominated as much by visuals as by the written word.

The Rock 'n' Roll Years may have been the template for Reeling in the Years, but it's the latter that's the superior series, not least because of the witty, knowing, understated use it makes of hindsight.

There's a notable clip in the episode on 1987 featuring the launch of the National Lottery.

A reporter asks then Taoiseach Charlie Haughey what he'd do if he were to win money in the draw.

"I might keep a bit for myself!" says the old lizard.

Given what we've all been through over the last 12 months and what we're still going through, the new series of Reeling in the Years couldn't arrive at a better time.

We could all do with a reminder of how things were not so long ago, if only to spur us on to putting them right again.