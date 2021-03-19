| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It's not a startlingly original format – so what is Reeling in the Years' secret to success?

Reeling in the Years Expand

Close

Reeling in the Years

Reeling in the Years

Reeling in the Years

Pat Stacey

THE announcement that a new series of Reeling in the Years, the sixth since 1999, is coming to our screens next month was made with the kind of breathless excitement usually reserved for the imminent return of a major drama series or the release of a much-anticipated blockbuster movie.

"The wait is nearly over," said the email that dropped into journalists' inboxes on Thursday.

"RTÉ is delighted to announce that the new series of Reeling in the Years will air from Sunday 11 April at 8.30pm on RTÉ 1 and RTÉ Player."

Most Watched

Privacy