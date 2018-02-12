Cabra's very own soul queen, Linda McLoughlin, said Ireland's Got Talent has given her the "best moment" of her life.

'It's like I became my little girl's hero' - Ireland's Got Talent golden buzzer singer Linda McLoughlin

The mum-of-two stole the heart of judge Louis Walsh on Saturday's show.

Louis Walsh on stage with Linda McLoughlin on Ireland's Got Talent

The Co Mayo man gave her the prized golden buzzer before rushing on stage to give her a hug. And the former karaoke singer's version of Beyonce's Listen led fellow judge Denise Van Outen to shed a tear.

But Linda, who has dreamt of being a professional singer since the age of seven, said she will not be broken-hearted if fame does not come knocking because performing on the TV3 show has given her all she needs. "It's been simply amazing," said Linda.

"My little girl, Lucy, was standing by the stage with her eyes fixed on me the whole time. "It's like I became not only her mam but her hero.

"My parents, Doreen and Paddy, got to see me sing and I'm so happy about that because they're in their 80s. "Mam always told me I could do it, if I just believed."

But for years Linda, who works in customer services, lacked the "self-belief" to enter a TV talent show.

It's only now, at the age of 38, that she's blossomed.

"From seven years old I sang in class and my teacher would always ask me to sing some more," she said. Linda, who lives in Ratoath, Co Meath, with her partner Joe (46) and two children, Lucy (8) and Max (5), said her phone has not stopped ringing since the show.

She said she is "blown away" by the fact that 25,000 people have viewed her singing on YouTube. "It's an amazing reaction from the public," she said.

When Linda is not working or looking after the children, she is performing in a funk band called Hussle, who gig all round Dublin city. Ireland's Got Talent: Louis Walsh hits golden buzzer for Irish mammy Linda after breathtaking performance of Beyonce's Listen

