Erin McGregor has revealed she was "heartbroken" after ending up in the first dance-off on last Sunday's Dancing With The Stars.

'It's like being back in school and you're the last one left when they're picking the teams' - Erin O'Connor on DWTS dance off

But she said her MMA superstar brother Conor gave her some good advice about picking herself up and throwing her energy into concentrating on this weekend's programme.

"Of course I was disappointed on Sunday," she said. "When you're standing there it's like being back in school and you're the last one left when they're picking the teams.

"All these negative comments kept running through my brain but you still have to get on the dance floor and compete again, going up against one of my friends. "Plus you have a camera in your face so you feel like the world is looking at you going through the motions."

Despite nearly topping the judges' leader board with 28 points, the power of the regional vote took her vote down, leading her to dance against Bernard O'Shea, who left the show. "To be honest, there was a pain in my heart when they called my name," Erin said.

"There was that moment of nearly wanting to give up, but my partner Ryan was like 'let's go'. "He had me really prepared for a dance-off. He knows I can take things a little bit personally so he wanted me to be ready. It's a little bit gut-wrenching.

"So we were prepared to go out there and prove to the public why we deserved our place."

She said she spent most of Monday at home trying to pick herself up - and said her family had been so supportive.

Now Erin is calling on viewers to vote to keep her in the competition, if they enjoy watching her dance every weekend. "You just have to go out there, dust yourself off and get on with it," she said.

"I lost a lot of confidence after having Harry and this has given me a bit of my sparkle back. "Now I'm honestly having the time of my life on the show."

