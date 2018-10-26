It's Late Late Toy Show audience ticket fever time - applications now open

Fingers at the ready - applications are now open for Late Late Toy Show audience tickets.

Fingers at the ready - applications are now open for Late Late Toy Show audience tickets.

No amount of money can buy tickets to the annual show - they're allocated by random lottery and last year there were more than 140.000 applications from across the country.

Applications are processed separately to the main Late Late so producers advice applicants to ensure they apply via https://www.rte.ie/latelate even if they have already applied for the regular show.

Applicants are asked to tell the show a little bit about themselves and why they would make good Toy Show audience members.

There are also optional questions about how your home/family prepares for the Christmas period, whether or not you share the Toy Show Christmas tradition with anyone abroad, and what would be your Christmas wish?

The show airs on November 30th and the theme, as ever, is a closely-guarded secret.

Last year's Little Mermaid theme saw Studio 4 transformed into a magical underwater world, with host Ryan Tubridy joining a gaggle of child performers for a stunning opening number.

Auditions for potential performers took place in Limerick, Tullamore and Dublin this week.

“I cannot begin to tell you how excited I am for this year’s Toy Show," said host Ryan Tubridy.

"I want to wish everyone the very best of luck, and who knows, I could be seeing you on the 30th of November for the most magical night of the year.”

Read more: ‘The biggest hassle is trying to choreograph Ryan Tubridy – he’s as hyper as the kids!’ - Late Late Toy Show and Olympia Panto performance producer

Tinsel time: Late Late 'Toy Show' auditions vicious - Ryan Tubridy

Online Editors