'It's gotta be Hazza' - Fleur East backs Harry Redknapp to win as she finishes fourth on 'I'm A Celebrity'

The 'Sax' hitmaker narrowly missed out on a place in the final of the ITV jungle show, leaving Emily Atack, John Barrowman and Harry Redknapp to fight to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle in Sunday night's final.

Speaking after her exit, Fleur said: "It was nothing like I expected.

"It was a lot harder than I thought, a lot more challenging than I thought. But just so rewarding aswell. I didn't imagine I'd learn so much from it, as much as I did."

The former 'X Factor' contestant was known for her positive attitude and personality during her time on the show and she soon became the one to live the camp's spirits.

She shared: "That's generally how I am - always like to be positive, always looking for the silver lining. I just kind of fitted into that role naturally. I felt like I needed to keep everyone up ... I didn't even realise how much until it was always like, 'Fleur sing us a song!' I was like, 'Oh really, is that what I do?'"

And Fleur is now backing former football manager Harry to win.

Asked who she'd like to win, she said: "It's gotta be Hazza. It's got to be my dad. 100 per cent, I would love to see him crowned king ... Hazza, I miss him terribly. I know I'll see him tomorrow but he was like my dad in there ... The minute I saw him, I just looked in his eyes and I was like bam family! Instantly, it was like I'd known him for years and years and years."

During Saturday night's episode, the final four took part in the famous Celebrity Cyclone challenge. Due to his sprained foot, John had a different task and was asked to throw the stars to his fellow campmates, who made their way up the slippery slope towards the star symbols. The three other campmates got to their allocated positions and then a wave of slime came tumbling down, sending them back to the start but they all managed to regain their places with seconds to spare.

