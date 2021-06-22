The love story of Will and Cristiano has featured on Fair City for years, and got everyone talking in 2019 when the storyline developed into one of domestic abuse.

The fair folk of Fair City will be moving from Carrigstown to court this week, as Will takes the stand for charges of domestic abuse towards his partner, Cristiano.

It was a case of marrying real life and drama, as director Sam Atwell said everyone on set “gave their 150pc to really big up the drama”, but was also aware of the “grave responsibility” of depicting a domestic abuse trial in a respectful manner.

The love story of Will and Cristiano has featured on Fair City for years, and got everyone talking in 2019 when the storyline developed into one of domestic abuse. Now 16 months later, Will stands trial charged with criminal damage, false imprisonment and assault causing harm, and all eyes will be watching how the subject of domestic abuse is dealt with in court.

“It was really important to make it as truthful and realistic as possible. It’s compelling drama, but we’re aware that we have a grave responsibility. A lot of the audience have gone through this in some way or another,” said Mr Atwell.

“This storyline featured on Gogglebox as well. You could see the reaction of everyone which was really amazing, to see how emotional and how connected people felt to the story,” he added.

“It’s a credit to John Cronin (Will) and Rodrigo Ternevoy (Cristiano), because they have made it so real and they have painstakingly researched and worked with each other to bring it to life”.

The much anticipated courtroom episodes will run from Thursday 24th to Wednesday 30th June. Originally, the episodes were supposed to air at the time of the first lockdown, and it had been planned to have a gallery of extras to add suitably dramatic gasps to heighten tension.

“With Covid, we couldn’t do that anymore. We couldn’t fuel the drama with reactions of extras. We only had about seven people in the court, and all the drama had to be played by those people,” said Mr Atwell.

“The actors were incredible. The two barristers, played by Caitríona Ní Mhurchú and Philip O'Sullivan, had long speeches and they just kept nailing it every time. Then you had John and Rodrigo, sitting there for some scenes that took two hours to shoot, and might not have any words, but just connected emotionally the whole time. For me, it was just a case of sticking the cameras on those guys working so hard,” he said.

A full courtroom set was created for the episodes, based on real Irish courts, and researchers consulted solicitors and barristers to get every detail just right.

Having been on the other side of the camera as an actor in Home & Away, and having featured in several court scenes, Mr Atwell brought a wealth of experience as director of the episodes.

He also had an excellent excuse to binge watch legal dramas to understand the rhythm of court scenes and get ideas.

“The show ‘Your Honour’ was on recently, and even set in a Covid court, so that was really interesting to see how they did it,” he said.

Both in the imaginary world of Fair City, and in the realities of behind the scenes of filming, staying safe and social distancing is a huge change to how things operate.

“It’s hardest on the actors,” said Mr Atwell.

“They have to do intimate scenes from two metres apart, they have to imagine extras, they have to imagine there’s cars going by when there’s not; for them it’s kind of mind melting”.

Managing the drama of a court scene while also grappling with social distancing and Perspex screens was a steep learning curve, but Mr Atwell is confident the final episodes won’t disappoint.

“I had all these shots planned, that then couldn’t work because you could see the reflection of the cameras in the Perspex screens,” he said.

“You’ll be able to see on air that in the end, it worked for us. While the camera is looking at one character you can see other characters through the Perspex, so that was cool,” he added.

The big question on everyone’s lips is whether justice will be served – and Mr Atwell is keeping his sealed until the episodes air next week.

“You’ll just have to tune in. The question is what is justice? In soaps, justice is often served, but it may not be served in the way that you think it should be” he said.