‘It’s about celebrating the bungalow as part of our heritage’ – TV architect defends show

TV architect Hugh Wallace has defended his new RTÉ home makeover show from criticism after a reference was made to a ‘bog-standard bungalow’, sparking the ire of Liveline listeners.

In fact, he said his programme My Bungalow Bliss was a homage to that quintessentially Irish piece of architecture – and people should realise that when they watch the show.

Mr Wallace said his new four-part series, which sees four architects helping first-time bungalow owners to reimagine their homes, was more of a celebration of the humble Irish bungalow.

“The show is about saving our architectural and social heritage.

"Think of the generations and the kids that were brought up in bungalows in the 1970s and their memories and happiness in them. I feel like the programme says, ‘Let’s get another generation into them’,” he said.

He said the bungalow has been unfairly maligned for too long, with one journalist calling them a “fungus on our landscape”, and instead they should be “celebrated”.

He said that many of the 90,000 vacant properties in Ireland are bungalows that are crying out to be taken over and remodelled.

“The bungalow is a fabulous structure. It’s mostly all on one level, some on half-acre sites with mature trees around them. But this programme is about saying you can take these bungalows and you can transform them because they sit into our landscape. That’s really what the show is about, it’s not being negative,” he said.

Several people rang Joe Duffy’s Liveline show on Monday, having taken umbrage at the reference in the advert for My Bungalow Bliss describing them a “damp, dark and dated”. The ad ran in a premium spot during the commercial break of The Late Late Toy Show.

One caller named Patricia said the descriptions used in the ad were “horrific” and it should even be pulled off the air, while another caller said it was an insult to the work of architect Jack Fitzsimons.

“The whole thing is an insult to the people who did build bungalows and have made beautiful luxury homes,” she said.

Mr Fitzsimons wrote the book Bungalow Bliss, which became a phenomenon in 1970s Ireland after it showcased step-by-step instructions on building your own one-storey home. It sold 250,000 copies and helped many young couples get on the property ladder.

Mr Wallace told the Irish Independent that he did listen to the Liveline segment on Monday and said that people were clearly “very passionate” about their bungalows.

“When they see the programme, I’m hoping that they’ll understand it’s not about dismissing the bungalow, it’s the exact opposite.

"It’s about celebrating it as part of our heritage,” he said.

The first episode of the Animo-produced series features parents Niki, Davin and toddler Jasper as they are helped to transform their sprawling 3,000sq ft bungalow in Connemara into a more habitable structure for their young family.

But their plans for a quick turnaround are thrown into complete disarray thanks to the third lockdown earlier this year, which halted work on the site for four months.

Their budget for the build also skyrockets, but in the end they are left with their ‘forever home’.



My Bungalow Bliss airs on RTÉ One tonight at 9.35pm