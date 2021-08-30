‘It’s a start’ – Tubridy confirms Late Late show will welcome back live audience this Friday

There will be a live audience at the Late Late Show this Friday for the first time since Covid-19 restrictions took hold.

Host Ryan Tubridy confirmed the news this morning on his RTÉ Radio show, saying the show is limited to a “very small” audience at the beginning.

"We have a very, very small audience for the first time in... What was it? Forty-nine shows we did straight without an audience?

"We're going to have about..everything is being done to the letter of the law in terms of guidelines and what we can and cannot do. So, I think we have about... We normally would have 200 people there; I think we're going to have an audience of 28.

"Now, that to me is a whole lot better than an audience of nothing. So, I'll take 28 because as a show-off that loves attention, that'll do me fine.

“I'll be able to bounce out. The alternative is like playing squash with a flat ball... This is much better,” Ryan said.

Tubridy said he would be revealing guests throughout the week on his show, as he was so excited to reveal his “hum-dinger lineup”.

He said he was very excited to get the new season underway, which he says will “embrace the light” and aim to “entertain, entertain, entertain”.

He said having a small audience for the new season will make all the difference.

"It's a start. And we always said that we'll only return with an audience when everyone else can have an audience so if you can have a little audience the way you have in theatres whatever, we'll do it that way. And then, when it goes bigger and bigger, we'll go bigger and bigger.

"So, that's a good start. And then I'll start telling you about the guests during the week because they're terrific."

The Late Late returns this Friday at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.

