It’s a Sin snub is a huge injustice that marred Bafta triumphs

This year’s BAFTA television awards, handed out last night , truly were a class act. A working-class act, that is.

The acting categories were dominated by people whose backgrounds couldn’t be further removed from the privileged upbringings enjoyed by the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Damian Lewis, Dominic West, Eddie Redmayne and Hugh Laurie, all of whom went to either Eton or Harrow.

It’s hardly the fault of these fine actors — who deserve every success that’s come their way — that they were born into comfortable circumstances.

Nobody has control over their own birth and, as far as I’m aware, having well-off parents hasn’t yet been declared a criminal offence.

Nonetheless, there’s a widespread perception in the UK that “posh” people find it easier to get into somewhere like RADA and, once they’ve graduated, are invariably offered all the best roles.

It isn’t quite as clear-cut as that. In reality, the yearly fees for RADA are exactly the same as for any university in Britain, so the challenges facing aspiring actors from working-class backgrounds are no different to those facing any bright, ambitious young working-class person looking to pursue a third-level education and a career in their chosen field.

If anything it’s the decline of repertory companies that launch a route into an acting career for those who didn’t attend acting school, that has done most to reduce the opportunities available to young actors from all backgrounds.

Still, the BAFTAs were a glorious rebuttal of the notion that a successful acting career is now the preserve of a privileged elite from the middle and upper-classes. Nobody listening to Jodie Comer accepting her second best actress BAFTA for the excellent Help could mistake her natural accent for anything other than purest working-class Liverpool.

The same goes for her fellow Merseysider and Help co-star Stephen Graham, who was nominated for leading actor for that drama and supporting actor for the miniseries Time.

Graham was raised by his mother and stepfather in Kirkby, historically one of the most deprived areas of Lancashire and the very definition of “humble beginnings”. Yet he’s deservedly risen to the top of his profession and become one of the most popular and critically acclaimed actors of his generation.

Graham didn’t win on the night, but another working-class actor, his Time co-star Sean Bean, did, taking best lead actor.

Bean’s family were so attached to their working-class Yorkshire community that they chose to remain in their council house even after his father had established a successful business that employed 50 people.

Talent, not background, is all that matters in acting, which is why no one would begrudge Matthew Macfadyen (privately-educated son of a drama teacher and an oil engineer) his best supporting actor award for his brilliantly nuanced performance in Succession.

Or deny Cathy Tyson (daughter of a social worker and a barrister) her best supporting actress award for Help.

Unfortunately, the 2022 BAFTA television awards will most likely be remembered not for their celebration of terrific acting, but for one huge, grievous injustice: the snubbing of It’s a Sin, Russell T Davies’s superb miniseries about a group of young gay men and their friends who are affected by the AIDs crisis in the 1980s. It’s been wrongly reported elsewhere that it failed to win a single BAFTA; in fact, it won two, for directing and editing, at the separate BAFTA craft awards earlier this year.

But many people (me included) thought it was a shoo-in for best miniseries, one of its seven nominations last night. In the event, it won nothing on the night.

Instead, the award went to the aforementioned Time, written by Jimmy McGovern (another working-class boy made good). Time was excellent, but it was also quite a conventional drama.

It’s a Sin, which was turned down by a timid BBC and ITV before Channel 4 swooped, was adventurous.

It dared to celebrate the joy of being young, gay and free before the darkness of AIDs fell.

It was sad and funny, heart-breaking yet also life-affirming. In other words, a genuine TV landmark that will be remembered for years.