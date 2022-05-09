| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It’s a Sin snub is a huge injustice that marred Bafta triumphs

Lydia West as Jill and Olly Alexander as Richie Tozer in It&rsquo;s a Sin, which, to much surprise, failed to pick up a BAFTA award last night Expand

Close

Lydia West as Jill and Olly Alexander as Richie Tozer in It&rsquo;s a Sin, which, to much surprise, failed to pick up a BAFTA award last night

Lydia West as Jill and Olly Alexander as Richie Tozer in It’s a Sin, which, to much surprise, failed to pick up a BAFTA award last night

Lydia West as Jill and Olly Alexander as Richie Tozer in It’s a Sin, which, to much surprise, failed to pick up a BAFTA award last night

Pat Stacey

This year’s BAFTA television awards, handed out last night , truly were a class act. A working-class act, that is.

The acting categories were dominated by people whose backgrounds couldn’t be further removed from the privileged upbringings enjoyed by the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Damian Lewis, Dominic West, Eddie Redmayne and Hugh Laurie, all of whom went to either Eton or Harrow.

Most Watched

Privacy