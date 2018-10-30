Sue Perkins admits it is "a bit annoying" 'The Great British Bake Off' has been "so successful" since she departed the show.

'It's a bit annoying to see it so successful' - Sue Perkins on life after the Great British Bake Off

The 49-year-old star and her co-host Mel Giedroyc left the baking programme in 2016 when the series moved from the BBC to Channel 4, and while she is pleased the show is still alive and kicking following the channel change, Sue admits it "hurts" that she and Mel are no longer involved.

She said: "Does it hurt to leave something you really love? Of course it hurts. And I’m glad it has a life after us, but it’s a bit annoying it’s been so successful."

The comedienne also claimed she and Mel "weren't treated that well" by Love Productions, who make 'Bake Off', and they decided to quit the show due to "respect".

She added to The Sun newspaper: "We weren’t treated all that well, we discovered it had been sold not through the usual channels, and you just sort of get to that point where it’s not about money is it?

"It’s about working relationships, it’s about respect."

As well as the co-hosts, 'Bake Off' judge Mary Berry quit the series, but her fellow judge Paul Hollywood remained on the show, where he is joined by Prue Leith, with Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig replacing Mel and Sue as co-presenters.

Sue previously admitted she and Mel quit the show "in a heartbeat" because they thought the programme was best "at its original home" on the BBC.

She said: "We made the decision that felt right for us, and it was made in a heartbeat, really.

"For us the show was best at its original home and we made no secret of the fact that that's where we wanted it to stay, and whilst I respect that it's moved on, it was easy ... well I say easy, of course it's very sad to say goodbye to something you love, but it's definitely the right decision for us."

