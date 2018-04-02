'It'll probably be devastating' - Aidan Gillen eagerly awaiting Game of Thrones ending

Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen has said he is just like other fans of the fantasy series - he can't wait to see how the show ends.

Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen has said he is just like other fans of the fantasy series - he can't wait to see how the show ends.

**WARNING: SPOILER for last season for those who haven't yet watched it in full**

The actor (49), whose character Petyr 'Littlefinger' Bael-ish was killed off last season, said he hoped the final series, now being filmed, would be "sensational". "I'll be excited to see the end of Game of Thrones, not sad," he said. "I'll be watching and hoping there's still room for lots of surprises.

"It'll probably be devastating. I hope so anyway. "Although I'm not working on it any more, that's beside the point - the experience will always be there. It's spliced into my life."

Aidan Gillen as Littlefinger in Game of Thrones

The star is currently in Canada filming a 10-part science-fiction series called Blue Book. "I'm playing J Allen Hynek, a pivotal figure in astronomy and ufology in the latter part of the 20th century," he said.

The actor can be seen in a completely different role on TV tonight,- playing legendary comedian Dave Allen in a biopic being broadcast on both RTE and BBC2. The Wire and Love/Hate star said he loved playing the Dubliner in the hour-long Dave Allen at Peace, which was shot mostly in Belfast.

"Working in Northern Ireland is a real pleasure. I've been working in and out of Belfast a lot now for the last seven years. The work is good and the people are great," he said.

"I get to share the screen on this one with Conleth Hill, Ian McElhinney, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Pauline McLynne, Tommy Tiernan and all the others, so what could be better than that?"

Gillen said he was a big fan of comedian Allen, who died in 2005. "He had a loose, unpredictable, affable quality. He was a really good actor, so his sketch work had an honesty to it," he said.

Dave Allen at Peace is on RTE One tonight at 9.30pm Gillen 'stunned' after he landed deadly serious role as deadpan Irish comic genius Dave Allen

Herald