Late Late Toy Show star Adam King and Ryan Tubridy have finally shared a long-awaited hug after two years.

The pair met and shared a real-life hug at the Ireland vs Scotland game in Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Adam King Adventures, which is the account run by Adam’s father, David King, said: "Look who we met at the @AVIVAStadium @FAIreland game! And after 2 years and all the lockdowns - finally - a real hug. What a lovely moment."

Tubridy also shared a snap of the “golden moment” on his Instagram account.

He said: “As Adam's Dad said, this hug was over two years, five Late Late Show appearances and a great friendship in the making.”

"A golden moment."

The broadcaster also posted a photo of him with King's family to his Instagram stories, writing: "I found our lucky charms!

"My dear friend, Adam King and family."

Speaking on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ this morning, the presenter said it was an “emotional" moment.

"The two of us had our first ever hug, it was very emotional, very beautiful and a very kind moment. David took the picture and it’s gorgeous, so that was lovely,” he said.

The 7-year-old stole the hearts of the nation when he appeared as a toy tester on the Late Late Toy Show in 2020. King also told Tubridy of his dream to become a CAPCOM for Nasa.

As the country was under strict Covid-19 restrictions at the time, King held up a picture of a heart that read ‘a hug for you’ as he could not physically hug the presenter.

The Cork native and Tubridy quickly became good friends and King has appeared on the chat show several times since their meeting.

King was born with osteogenesis imperfecta type 2, which causes brittle bones.

Since his iconic Toy Show appearance, he has raised over €250,000 for Temple Street Hospital in Dublin and Cork University Maternity Hospital.