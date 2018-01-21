'It was alright' - Shane MacGowan on Bono and Johnny Depp's rendition of Rainy Night in Soho

The legendary musician was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Concert Hall last week in conjunction with his 60th birthday, which resulted in one of the biggest nights in modern Irish music.

Bono duets with Johnny Depp. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Bono, Sinead O'Connor, Damien Dempsey, Sharon Shannon, Imelda May, John Sheahan and Camille O'Sullivan were among those performing on the night, with a surprise appearance by Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and President Michael D. Higgins. Artists weren't short of options to cover from Shane's impressive catalogue of work and he described Bono and Johnny Depp's version of Rainy Night in Soho as "alright".

Shane MacGowan on The Ray D'Arcy Show

On Saturday night, he appeared on the Ray D'Arcy Show alongside partner Victoria Mary Clarke, and said the celebrations were "great". Victoria instructed Ray: "You have to ask a leading question, you can’t ask a yes or no," she laughed at the beginning of the interview.

His highlight of the night was Finbar Furey. "If I was pushed, I’d say Finbar (Furey). He’s always brilliant. That song was made for him," he told Ray. When asked about the origins of his long-standing friendship with President Higgins, he responded: "We go back as far as bars go."

Shane MacGowan on The Ray D'Arcy Show

