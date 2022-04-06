Kate and Shane Byrne outside their 150-year-old farmhouse with their son Max in Co Wicklow. Photo: Joe McCallion

A 150-year-old Wicklow farmhouse that has been in the same family for four generations claimed the coveted title of RTÉ’s Home of the Year last night.

Kate and Shane Byrne were “over the moon” at the result of last night’s finale as they beat off competition from six other finalists to be named the winners for their “forever home”.

The couple, who have a two-year-old son, Max, say they hope their 19th-century house will inspire others to see the potential in old farmhouses, with homes similar to theirs dotted all over the country.

They took over the property from her husband’s parents, Carmel and Declan, in 2018. The couple carried out an extensive renovation, knocking through all the small rooms and adding an extension to create a U-shaped open-plan living area with a lot of natural light.

Show judges Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone and Sara Cosgrove were particularly taken with how they used timber for the new build to clearly distinguish it from the original farmhouse.

When asked what she thinks made their home stand out from the others, Ms Byrne told the Irish Independent that old farmhouses like theirs represented an important part of Ireland’s architectural heritage.

“I know at the finale Hugh Wallace made a comment about how important houses like ours are to the history of Ireland. There are farmhouses like ours all over the country that people look at and go, ‘Ugh, little windows, low ceilings, small rooms’,” she said.

“And what Hugh said was that our home showed what can be done with a house like this. Rather than let a piece of Irish history fall into rack and ruin, there’s a potential to turn them into modern homes suitable for families and modern living.”

The home was originally bought by Shane’s grandfather around 100 years ago and has had work carried out on it by all the generations who have previously lived there.

“It was passed down to Shane’s dad and then Shane and myself and it’s a very traditional farmhouse so when we were doing the renovation, we didn’t want it to look like a big, modern new-build as that’s not the type of house is it,” Ms Byrne said.

“Each generation has put their own stamp on it and this was our opportunity to add ours.

“Shane’s dad’s health hasn’t been amazing in recent years so they were pre-empting the fact that this house wasn’t going to be suitable for them in the future. They have a beautiful new house now that they’re absolutely delighted with and this gave us the opportunity to create a forever home for our family.”

Ms Byrne said it was a real family affair when it came to the renovation work. They had to move in with her parents while the work was being done, which let them save for the construction work. Their families on both sides also helped out when it came to some of the work being done.

It has been a busy few years for the couple, who married in May 2019 and that November welcomed their son, Max. They started work on the house in June 2020 and it took a year to complete.

Long-time fans of Home of the Year, when they were first approached to take part Ms Byrne decided to give it a go because she is “very proud” of the stunning home they have created. The fact that it comes with such a history makes it even more special, she said.

“It may not be to everyone’s taste but it’s very representative of who we are as a family,” she said.

“As Hugh said, people are inheriting houses like these from parents and grandparents and they have so much potential. There’s real character in old houses that you cannot recreate in new houses, no matter how much you try.”

