Irish hopefuls Missy Keating and Georgia Gaffney failed to make it through the blind audition stage on The Voice UK.

'It just sounded very good, it didn't sound great' - Missy Keating and Georgia Gaffney fail to earn turn from The Voice UK coaches

The best friends, both 17, gave a superb rendition of CeeLo Green's hit 'Forget You' for the coaches on the hit ITV show.

However, they failed to earn a chair turn from Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson, or will.i.am in what was a very tough round of the competition.

Missy, who is the daughter of Boyzone star Ronan Keating and Yvonne Connelly, and Georgia were the youngest contestants on the night.

Georgia and Missy perform as GGMK on The Voice UK episode 7, Saturday February 16

Prior to performing, Missy said, "My family has inspired us so much. I've grown up around music, my dad Ronan being in Boyzone. He was my age when he started so I just want to start my career now and get a move on."

Towards the end of their performance Olly Murs hovered his hand over his buzzer but did not press.

Jennifer Hudson commented, "I liked the song choice, and arrangement," and Tom Jones replied that it "was nice".

"It didn't make me want to press the button. It just didn't give me that, 'yeah, I've got to do this'." added Olly.

Tom Jones commented, "It just sounded very good, it didn't sound great."

Backstage, Missy comforted an emotional Georgia by saying, "Don't cry. We got up and we did it. Look how far we came."

Missy and Georgia have been performing together as duo GGMK for over a year and are working on their debut album with Georgia's songwriter sister Lauryn.

The girls were not the only act to go home disappointed on the night - four other acts left without a turn.

Amy Hawthorn (29) from Livingston also failed to impress with her take on 'Best of My Love' by The Emotions while Phillipa Akers (27) was also unlucky with Ain't Nobody by Rufus and Chaka Khan.

Chloe Jones (25) sang Blondie's 'Call Me' but she left the stage without a turn as did Ryan Simpson (25) who sang Paulo Nutini's 'New Shoes'. Rainy Hall (32) was also unsuccessful with 'Run to You' by Bryan Adams.

However, four acts did manage to make it through. Tom Jones turned for two singers - Ayanam Udoma (27) sang Wonderwall by Oasis while Marian Simioni (27) also impressed the veteran star with 'Show Me Love' by Robin S (the Sam Feldt Version).

will.i.am, meanwhile turned for Shivon Kane (19) and her rendition of 'Fine Line' by Mabel & Not3s.

Jennifer Hudson was wowed by Kieron Smith (26) who sang Train's 'Drops of Jupiter' while Team Olly gained a new member in Lauren Hope from Blackpool. The 20-year-old sang Robert Palmer's 'Addicted to Love'.

The Voice UK continues on Virgin Media One next Saturday night.

Online Editors