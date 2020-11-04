'It brought out the best in people' - Baz Ashmawy wants second series of DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland

Baz Ashmawy with Amy Mulcahy on the hit RTÉ renovation show he says is ‘TV at its best’

Baz Ashmawy has said that he would love to film a second series of his hit show DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland as it means so much to help the families involved.

The Emmy-winning presenter said he has already had a few tentative conversations with the powers-that-be in RTÉ about a follow-up series.

He could only make three episodes of the renovation series, but said they could have made 10 of them, such was the uptake from volunteers and applicants.

"It felt at the time like we were making something special," the 50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy host said.

Read More

"But you really don't know if people are going to connect with it and sometimes people just need a catalyst to do good things.

"This is one of those shows that just uses TV to its best advantages.

"I got such a buzz doing it and I think it really brought out the best in people.

"It was something that reflected the best in Irish people, working as a community to help others," he added."

RTÉ described the series as a heart-warming lift to the nation during these bleak times.

The series began on October 18 when 472,000 viewers tuned in.

By the following week the number of viewers had grown to 630,000 and more than 528,000 viewers tuned in to the final episode of the series last Sunday.

The series saw Baz and his team of volunteer builders transform the homes of deserving families whose lives were affected by significant loss or challenges.

The incredible crew had just nine days to carry out their work.

The army of volunteers - as well as all the building suppliers who generously donated materials - helped give a new lease of life to the Barry family in Dundrum, Co Tipperary, the Mulcahy family in Annacotty, Co Limerick and the Guihen family in Co Kildare.

In February DIY SOS renovated the home of Amy Mulcahy (13), who was left with a life-altering brain injury after a rowing accident in Limerick last year.

Herald