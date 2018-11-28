IT TAKES two to tango, so rumours are flying after TV presenter Darren Kennedy was spotted alongside Dancing With The Stars professional Karen Byrne.

Is Darren Kennedy gearing up for Dancing with the Stars?

The style guru and the ballroom champ were spotted out and about in Temple Bar, setting tongues wagging as speculation mounted about whether he was one of the celebrities signed up for the new season of the hit dancing show.

Darren was wearing a comfortable-looking tracksuit and runners when he was pictured alongside reigning series champion Karen.

Karen Byrne won last year with Jake Carter

She tried to act nonchalant in front of the cameras, seemingly trying to hide that she was walking with the fashion designer and RTE presenter.

Asked by the Herald whether the photos proved Darren's inclusion on the show, RTE did not reply.

If the rumours are true, however, Darren would be in good hands - as Karen lifted the Glitterball trophy with singer Jake Carter earlier this year.

The chemistry that saw them top the competition has transferred to real life too, as they have since stuck up a romance.

As Christmas approaches, the countdown to the big reveal of the famous faces who'll be showcasing their moves on the dancefloor of Ardmore Studios begins.

Other names being circulated as possible contestants include Love Island star Shannen Reilly McGrath and TV presenter Lisa Cannon.

Mrs Brown's Boys actress Eilish O'Carroll has also been tipped to be lacing up her dance shoes in the cast.

TV presenter and journalist Diana Bunici, who is dating Kodaline singer Steve Garrigan, has also said it would be a show she would consider.

The next series of the show will see a new addition off the dancefloor, with Jennifer Zamparelli being named as the replacement for former presenter Amanda Byram.

The Breakfast Republic host said it was a hard-earned position, as she was put through her paces before being chosen for the coveted role.

"It was like a three-hour audition process with Nicky Byrne - I wasn't complaining, but it wasn't an easy job," she said.

"I think the beauty of Amanda is she made it look effortless and easy and hopefully I can do that too.

"She has left big shoes to fill, but I am looking forward to the challenge and I can't wait to get started."

Jennifer reckoned she might have to hold back a little on her trademark witty gags.

"Me and Amanda are completely different people, different styles of presenting, so I think you have to be yourself," she said.

"But there is probably going to be a big rulebook of things I can't say that I will probably have to read over again before I start.

"It's going to be a lot of fun and I am looking forward to working with Nicky."

