Irish stars Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley and Ruth Negga to star in new Netflix movies this autumn

Irish stars Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley, Ruth Negga and Aisling Franciosi are set to star in major new movies for Netflix as its autumn/winter schedule has been revealed.

The streaming giant unveiled a wide new slate of movie premiere dates for the coming months.

Among them are The Unforgivable, Sandra Bullock’s highly anticipated follow-up to Bird Box, which also stars Franciosi. An adaptation of the British TV series Unforgiven, Bullock will play Ruth Slater, a woman who returns to a society unwilling to forget her past when she’s released from prison following a violent crime.

Details of Franciosi’s role in the film have yet to be revealed and it will stream from December.

Normal People star Paul Mescal and Killarney actress Jessie Buckley will also star in one of the biggest Netflix movies this winter.

Netflix has snapped the rights to The Lost Daughter, which is Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut and stars Mescal, Buckley and Olivia Colman.

It tells the story of woman on a seaside vacation who becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter she meets. The movie will have its world premiere at the Venice film festival next month.

Meanwhile, Ruth Negga will star in fellow actress Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut, which will come to Netflix in November. Passing tells the story of two African/American women living in 1920s New York who pass for white.

Other big movies set to be shown on Netflix in the coming months include thriller The Harder They Fall, starring Idris Elba and Zazie Beetz, and the dark comedy Don’t Look Up, starring Leo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence.