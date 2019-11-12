Irish star Charlie Murphy lands role in Halo TV series

Based on the Xbox video game franchise thes series will also star Danny Sapani and Olive Gray as well as Pablo Schreiber and Natasha McElhone.

The military sci-fi game, which charts the conflict between humanity and an alien alliance called the Covenant, has sold more than 77 million copies worldwide.

Murphy, who is best known for Peaky Blinders, but has also appeared in Happy Calley adn Love Hate, will play Makee, a human raised by the Covenant who despises humankind.

Sapani will star as Captain Jacob Keyes while Gray will play Dr Miranda Keyes, a UNSC commander and Schreiber will play Master Chief.

The series was first mooted in 2013 and Deadline reports that it will finally begin filming in Budapest this month with a view to airing in early 2021.

Online Editors