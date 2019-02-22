Things get a little bit retro on Ireland's Got Talent this weekend as Ciaran Beahan tries to impress the judges with his Rubik's Cube-solving skills.

Irish Rubik's Cube master to attempt to solve four cubes against the clock on Ireland's Got Talent

The 19-year-old from Lucan first became interested in the 1980s puzzle when he was 12.

He said he figured out how to solve one side of the cube before taking to YouTube to watch tutorials to figure out how to complete it all.

He then thought it would be interesting to put himself against the clock - leading to him securing Irish and European records.

"I'm sure a lot of people find it weird playing with a toy from the 80s," he told the Herald.

"There's actually a lot people who got hooked like me.

"There's maybe 200 people here in Ireland, but worldwide there is around 110,000 to 120,000 people who register and compete at competitions."

Winning one competition in particular is now in Ciaran's sights - the World Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

"I am taking a gap year this year," Ciaran added.

"I did the Leaving Cert last year. I have been working to build up the money to go to the World Championships and taking the time to practise for it."

Tomorrow night, viewers will see the Rubik's master take to the stage of the Helix and attempt to solve four cubes against the clock.

Meanwhile, Jake Lanigan will be flying the flag for Donaghmeade as he hopes his rap song, Head Up Little Sunshine, will impress judge Michelle Visage, an idol in the LGBT community.

Jake, who was born female but is now transitioning to male, wrote the song for his mum who has always supported him throughout his life.

The original rap tells the story of his teenage years and how much his mum helped.

"I started rapping when I was 13 as a way of coping and dealing with my emotions," said the 21-year-old. "I wasn't good at expressing how I felt."

There is another mother-and-son story on the show as a Kildare duo hope to win over judges Louis, Jason, Michelle, and Denise.

Last year, Sharon Webb heard the devastating news that her son Brandon had been put into a coma after a night out.

Doctors had prepared the 41-year-old for the worst outcome, but Brandon - now 19 years old - pulled through.

They will perform a duet together on the show.

Meanwhile, last year's finalist Dublin dancer Zacc Milne is living proof just how far one can go after appearing on the talent show.

The hip hop star had an exciting week as he joined Little Mix on stage for their performance at the Brit Awards on Wednesday night.

The star-studded event was hosted by Jack Whitehall in London's 02 Arena.

