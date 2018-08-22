Irish playwright Mark O'Rowe pens new original Sky series Temple starring Mark Strong

Described as a 'darkly comic thriller' O'Rowe adapted the series from the critically-acclaimed Norwegian drama series Valkyrien.

Mark Strong stars as Daniel, a London-based surgeon driven by personal tragedy to treat anyone who is willing to pay for medical help outside the system, in the series which starts production in September.

Daniel is aided in his endeavours by Lee (Daniel Mays), a disgruntled transport employee, and Anna (Carice van Houten), a guilt-ridden medical researcher and "they treat a variety of increasingly desperate and highly dangerous patients, as Daniel's morality is tested to the limit."

“Mark O’Rowe has created a complex and multi-faceted character in Daniel - a man pushed to the extreme as his world is radically destabilised," said Mark Strong. "Temple is a gripping and humane morality tale for our time.”

Gabriel Silver, Executive Producer for Sky, added, "I’ve been an ardent fan of Mark O’Rowe’s work from his adaptation of Boy A to Intermission, and having Mark, Carice and Daniel cast, I know that the audience will be treated to an unflinching, hilarious and very human story.”

Production on Temple will start in September and the series will air on Sky One and streaming service Now TV in the UK and Ireland in 2019.

