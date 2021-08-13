Irish Love Island star Kaila Troy reveals ‘very long process’ to get on the reality show

Irish Love Island contestant Kaila Troy has revealed that she had to go through a “very f**king long” process to appear on the show.

The 28-year-old DJ entered the reality dating show as one of six Casa Amor bombshells alongside fellow Irishwoman Salma Naran, Lillie Haynes, Clarisse Juliette, Amy Day, and Mary Bedford – who is the last remaining Casa Amor girl in the villa.

Kaila failed to find love in the notorious Casa Amor challenge and unfortunately never made it back to the main villa to continue her Love Island journey.

But while the Malahide native’s time on the island was brief, the process of appearing onscreen was far from it.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kaila spilled the beans: “So guys, you know I document everything right? So, with that being said, the good news is I documented my whole experience leading up to Love Island, what I had to go through.

“My process was a very f*cking long process, and I know for a fact that my process was completely different to all the other contestants on the show.”

The Dubliner, who is currently in Chicago with her sister, then told fans that she would make a “cool little video” showcasing the behind-the-scenes footage and steps she took to appear on the ITV show.

It comes after she shared an Instagram photo in a white and black gingham bikini and sunglasses, taken as she was waiting to enter Casa Amor.

“Archives,” she captioned the post.

“When I was waiting to go into the villa #loveisland #loveislanduk #loveisland2021 #teamkailatroy”

Fans were impressed by the international DJ’s sizzling bikini snap and flocked to the comments section to compliment her look.

“So beautiful,” one follower wrote while another said: “Them boys messed up big time not snapping you up. Taking them all off my Christmas card list.”

