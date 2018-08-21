Fans of the Irish version of Dragon's Den will remember Noelle O'Connor and her TanOrganic brand of self-tanning products.

Irish businesswoman turns down offers of investment from all four UK Dragons on BBC show

The brand still holds the title for the most successful Dragons' Den Ireland product with €1m in sales within the first three months of trading.

And last night Noelle appeared before the four UK dragons - Deborah Meaden, Tei Lavani, Jenny Campbell and Touker Suleyman - seeking an investment of €150,000 for a 5% stake in the company.

All four offered Noelle and her partner Aaron Lubrani the cash, but they wanted a bigger stake in the company and they turned all four offers down.

Noelle O'Connor with Gavin Duffy on Dragons' Den Ireland

"They are a tough group of business people to deal with, before we went into the Den we had decided we would give them 5% of the company, however they were pushing for 15%," she said.

"I know the power of Dragons’ Den, when I appeared on RTÉ’s Dragons’ Den in Ireland, TanOrganic sales were catapulted to an astonishing €1 million within three months. So part of me was kicking myself for not taking investment."

Gavin Duffy poses with Noelle O'Connor and models wearing TanOrganic self tan

However, since her appearance on the show on BBC2 last night she has already had three calls with three firm offers of investment.

TanOrganic is the world's first and only eco-certified organic self-tanning brand and the highest rated self-tan with a score of 9.7 on Trustpilot.

It is also the only self tan with full Vegan Society, leaping Bunny Cruelty Free and Ecocert certifications and it has a 100 per cent score with the ethical association. Only six cosmetic companies globally have this score.

